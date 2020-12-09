Twitch updates hateful conduct and harassment policies

The policy will go into effect on Jan. 22.

Twitch will be updating its “Hateful Conduct and Harassment” policies to make the streaming platform a “more inclusive place,” it announced today.

With rules that will go into effect on Jan. 22, 2021, Twitch’s policies are adding more detailed explanations of what’s prohibited in terms of hateful conduct and harassment.

“We’re sharing the policy well before it goes into effect to ensure you have enough time to read it, ask questions, and give feedback,” Twitch.

We’re updating our Hateful Conduct and Harassment policy to clarify our expectations and make Twitch a safer and more inclusive place for everyone.



Learn more before it goes into effect on January 22, 2021: https://t.co/tNALgheR9e pic.twitter.com/STyzuG0UFH — Twitch (@Twitch) December 9, 2020

Twitch’s new policies include a plethora of examples of impermissible conduct ranging from threatening violence to creating accounts “dedicated to hate” that have “abusive usernames.”

The policy also clearly outlines examples of harassment, such as wishing harm on someone or stalking them. A section on sexual harassment details how “unsoliticted sexual advances,” among other things, are prohibited.

In preparation for this new policy coming out in a little over a month, Twitch is hosting a Creator Camp livestream on Friday, Dec. 11 at 12pm CT. The platform said the stream will be used to “go over the policy” as well as answer any questions people might have about it ahead of its implementation.