Twitch streamer banned for NSFW content after forgetting their broadcast was still live

Twitch steamer Prezoh was hit with a three-day ban from Twitch for accidental nudity. The streamer reportedly forgot to turn their stream off and, after unintentionally appearing on-stream nude, faced their first suspension off Twitch.

Prezoh is a Twitch steamer known for his unique sense of humor, gaming content, and Just Chatting streams. Boasting over 36,000 followers on Twitch and a broad audience on Twitter, Prezoh has collaborated with some of the most well-known names in the livestreaming space, including Maya Higa and Ludwig. However, it seems the content creator will have three days away from his platform after his recent ban.

Following a Sept. 2 livestream, Prezoh was under the impression that he had discontinued his stream and closed his broadcast. Viewers quickly realized that this was not the case. Unaware that he was still streaming to over 300 viewers, Prezoh went to bed completely in the nude while the stream continued recording.

My bad i’ll never show my dick again i promise https://t.co/ONo1MVNuP7 — prezoh (@prezoh) September 3, 2022

Prezoh noted his shock upon realizing his mistake, waking up to receive a ban from Twitch. “Bro, waking up naked in bed and seeing I’m still streaming was an insane moment,” Prezoh wrote. The Twitch streamer took his ban in stride, continuing to make light of the situation in a series of Tweets (some extremely NSFW).

Prezoh later revealed that Twitch issued a three-day suspension for the streamer’s first major offense, responding by promising Twitch that he would never appear nude on-stream again. While Prezoh may be lamenting the temporary loss of his channel, he seems to be making the most out of his last stream and will likely make a return to Twitch soon.