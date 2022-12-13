Twitch removes LGB Alliance from approved charities list after ‘anti-trans’ backlash

The first thing many people thought when they saw LGB Alliance were listed as a charity people can donate to on Twitch was, ‘What about their controversial stance on trans people?’

The LGB Alliance states: “We recognize that sex is binary, female and male, and that sex is determined at conception, observed at birth (or in utero), and recorded. We reject the co-opting of rare medical Differences in Sexual Development in order to cast doubt on the binary nature of sex.”

According to their YouTube channel, they also believe LGB people’s rights, culture, and history are “under threat” from “new ideologies conflating biological sex with the notion of gender identity.”

For that reason, people have been calling on the Amazon platform to remove them from its new charity tool, claiming the fact they were even on there in the first place is “disgusting.”

More than 16,000 people voted for them to be removed.

In the end, Twitch adhered to their demands on Monday, Dec. 12.

“Following a thorough review, we have removed the LGB Alliance from our list of approved charities,” they said. “Twitch does not allow charities that violate our hateful conduct policies on Twitch, or whose organization or leadership engage in or promote behaviors that violate our Off-Service policy.”

The LGB Alliance claims it “fully supports trans people,” but “believe the issues and priorities” are different, and their focus is “simply on lesbians, gay men, and bisexual people instead.”

But their controversial views and ideologies are downright offensive to many, and has seen them labeled as everything from a hate group and “baddies masquerading as the good guys.”

After a careful review, it seems like Twitch is in complete agreement with that view—hence their removal.