Twitch rejects infamous streamer Destiny’s ban appeal in ‘record time’

Controversial streamer Destiny appealed his permanent Twitch ban on Nov. 21, but the new system rejected the appeal in just one hour.

Destiny’s channel was permanently removed from Twitch in March 2022 after he was banned for the sixth time. The reasoning behind the ban was he didn’t follow Twitch’s community guidelines, specifically the section about hateful conduct.

The appeal system reinforced he was suspended for hateful conduct. “After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our community guidelines,” Twitch said to Destiny in an email.

Damn, Twitch's ban appeal revamp is definitely in place, I've never gotten rejected on an appeal so quickly before in my life. (~1 hour) pic.twitter.com/RBu6wCGSky — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) November 21, 2023

Destiny was banned after he streamed a debate with known white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who also happened to be banned from Twitch on March 20, 2022. It was after this that Twitch permanently removed Destiny from the platform.

“Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status,” Twitch’s community guidelines read.

Since the Twitch ban, Destiny initially switched to streaming only on YouTube. The infamous streamer, however, landed a deal with Twitch’s rival Kick on March 2023 and has been streaming there ever since. He, however, still regularly posts videos on YouTube.

Destiny currently has 87,000 followers on Kick and has over 730,000 subscribers on YouTube. Given that Destiny has kept producing controversial political content, it’s unlikely he’ll be allowed to stream on Twitch anytime soon. He’d arguably have to make a major U-turn for Twitch to unban him.