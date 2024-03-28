Category:
Streaming

‘The ingenuity of hot tub streamers can’t be stopped’: Community reacts to new Twitch rules

The Hot Tub arms race continues.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 01:19 pm
Twitch logo with black censor bar
Image via Twitch. Remix by Dot Esports

On March 27, Twitch announced a new guideline change that prohibits prolonged focus on “intimate body parts.” Although this appears to disallow popular content in the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category on Twitch, viewers remain confident streamers will find new ways to circumvent this rule.

Recommended Videos

The Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category on Twitch has been an epicenter for controversy and unconventional streaming metas. After implied nudity on Twitch saw an outright ban, Twitch streamer Morgpie stretched the limits of Twitch’s rulings by using green screen to showcase gameplay on various parts of their body.

Image of the Twitch streamer Morgpie.
From implied nudity and green screen gameplay, Morgpie has pioneered multiple metas. Image via Twitch.tv/Morgpie

Twitch made the latest strike in the ToS arms race, announcing further restrictions on sexual content. In the statement, Twitch mandated that “content that focuses on intimate body parts for a prolonged period of time will not be allowed.” Although this seemingly cuts down the current meta, viewers have already theorized ways in which streamers can dance around this new rule.

“They will figure out something new anyway,” commenter Atmozfears wrote in an ensuing Reddit thread. “This will be a cat and mouse game for a long time.” Directly underneath this comment, user Zhukov-74 emphasized the subjective nature of the wording, noting what constitutes as “intimate body parts” and a “prolonged period of time” could be both be disputed. Commenters quickly worked up the idea of a rotating, multicamera hot tub set up which could potentially evade getting tagged by these new rules.

Other users remained pessimistic about a possible streamer response. User EnjoyerOfBeans suggested Twitch kept its verbiage purposefully subjective to cast a wider net and enforce the rule at-will. “This is subjective rule and as such there’s no way to exploit it like that,” the commenter wrote. “There will be an actual human reviewing the big channels and they can see the obvious.”

Although arguments raged on regarding how Twitch might enforce this rule, general sentiment agreed that streamers in the Hot Tub, Pools, and Beaches category will retaliate. “The game of whack-a-mole continues,” wrote u/Oreyon, “Little do they know, the ingenuity and resourcefulness of hot tub streamers cannot be stopped.”

The rule change officially takes effect on March 29, with Twitch moderators and viewers alike waiting with baited breath to see what unfolds next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Even after 5 years, Hasan and Destiny still can’t stand each other
Image of the streamer Destiny.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Even after 5 years, Hasan and Destiny still can’t stand each other
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Twitch cracks down on ‘butt streamers’ who were streaming on their private parts
Twitch logo with black censor bar
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Twitch cracks down on ‘butt streamers’ who were streaming on their private parts
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 28, 2024
Read Article XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
xQc smiling with his thumb up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Even after 5 years, Hasan and Destiny still can’t stand each other
Image of the streamer Destiny.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Even after 5 years, Hasan and Destiny still can’t stand each other
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Twitch cracks down on ‘butt streamers’ who were streaming on their private parts
Twitch logo with black censor bar
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Twitch cracks down on ‘butt streamers’ who were streaming on their private parts
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 28, 2024
Read Article XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
xQc smiling with his thumb up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
XQc finally redeems himself in Counter-Strike with stunning Deagle ace
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 27, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.