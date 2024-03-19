Think your gameplay is ass? You can now stream Twitch on a butt

Twitch streamers now have a new platform to showcase their gameplay as a new trend has seen streamers turn the other cheek by streaming on an actual butt.

Recommended Videos

No, you didn’t read that wrong. Streamers have utilized green screens for a while now, and a small adaptation has been made to keep things peachy.

As spotted by Kotaku, Morgpie streamed Fortnite with the gameplay shown on her green-screened rear end. The trick was first done on March 12 in a reaction stream, but on March 14, a new trend was born.

This has sparked a wave of strange streaming angles ranging from NSFW anime images, and those who want to join the fun have been given a blank canv-ass (sorry) by Morgpie, who tweeted her green-screen butt for other creators to use.

Just how far this trend reaches remains to be seen, but it has the potential to open a can of worms for viewers across the world, who could be calmly watching a stream only for the setup to switch to butt view. I daren’t imagine how many arguments between spouses this could cause.

For the weird world of Twitch, it begs the question of what’s next. We’ve seen NSFW approaches earn plenty of headlines on the streaming platform over the years, and whether action will be taken against such approaches remains to be seen.

It’s certainly an inventive way to use technology, and I can’t help but wonder whether the mainstream media will jump on board. Could we see the next season of Love Island projected onto bikinis? Will Eastenders be shown on a foot?

At the very least, we can take comfort in the fact that if any aliens are intercepting Twitch streams, they’ve been given another reason to steer clear of our planet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more