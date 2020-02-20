Team Liquid was the most viewed esports team of 2019

Certain esports team names have become as recognizable for gamers as the Los Angeles Lakers would be for a basketball fan. When looking at viewership, however, one organization eclipsed the rest in 2019.

Team Liquid was the most popular organization in terms of views last year, according to analytical service EsportsCharts.

Liquid, who has “14 rosters in different esports disciplines,” garnered over 124 million hours watched last year, according to EsportsCharts. That put them ahead of G2 Esports, who came in second with just over 102 million hours watched in 2019.

Liquid and G2 were the only organizations with over 100 million hours watched last year, however. Fnatic came in third at 73.3 million hours watched.

Liquid has years of esports experience and the organization also has its toes in just about any esport you can think of. Liquid has teams in League of Legends, Dota 2, and CS:GO. But you’ll also find the organization’s mark across the TCG and fighting game community. Liquid sponsors players in Street Fighter, Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering, and Super Smash Bros.

Part of the reason Liquid likely garnered so much attention in 2019 could be thanks to the performance of its players. In 2019, Liquid’s Dota 2 team nearly became two-time world champions before falling to OG in the grand finals of The International. Hearthstone pro David “Dog” Caero also captured the 2019 Vegas Masters Tour title while he was still a part of Liquid, while the organization’s League team won both LCS splits.

If 2019 is any indication, 2020 could also be a stellar year for Liquid.