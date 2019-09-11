Shroud on the prospect of Dr Disrespect playing WoW: “He would shit all over it”

It’s usually hard to identify the nature of Michael “shroud” Grzesiek and Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s relationship, which generally falls somewhere between loving bromance and bitter rivalry. After shroud’s latest comments, though, it’s leaning toward the latter.

When shroud was streaming WoW Classic during his broadcast yesterday, a fan in his Twitch chat asked him if the Doc would ever play Blizzard’s MMO.

Shroud on Doctor Disrespect Playing WOW ! Clip of shroud Playing World of Warcraft – Clipped by MasterOfFiZiX

“Honestly, he would try it and he would shit all over it,” shroud said. “There’s no way he’d play and be [dedicated] to the cause.”

Shroud continued to explain that Dr Disrespect would never seriously play the game, but might hire someone to level a character for him. He said that Doc would then reveal himself and take out newbies, pretending that he’s been playing all along.

The chances of Dr Disrespect playing WoW Classic are slim. The streamer’s been very vocal about how he feels about the game, deciding to remain loyal to first-person shooters instead.

world of warcraft what? Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Drorft

“I ain’t playing no top-down, cute, seventh-grade, ball pit, Chuck E. Cheese wannabe game called World of Warcraft,” Dr Disrespect said.

Despite the Doc’s criticism of WoW Classic, the game continues to top Twitch charts with streamers like Zach “Asmongold” and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris seeing continued success.