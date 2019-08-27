Dr Disrespect explains why he isn’t playing WoW Classic

Popular Twitch streamer and online celebrity Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV gave his thoughts on the release of World of Warcraft Classic last night—and the game certainly didn’t receive his praise.

He claimed that he’d be streaming PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds since there are no other games to play. Although he has a love-hate relationship with the shooter, he couldn’t bring himself to play WoW Classic.

“I ain’t playing no top-down, cute, seventh-grade, ball pit, Chucky Cheese wannabe game called World of Warcraft,” Dr Disrespect said.

world of warcraft what? Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Drorft

The Doc criticized the game’s age since the original WoW was released in 2004.

“You got fucking 30,000 other people doing the exact same thing and you’re all running around de-synced and pinged out of your mind because everyone thinks it’s cool that we’re living back in 2001,” Dr Disrespect said.

WoW Classic has been a huge success for Blizzard so far in a short period of time. Blizzard’s stock jumped five percent today after the game’s release, marking the highest numbers the company has seen since November 2018.

The game has already reached over one million viewers on Twitch and has been a fan-favorite title for many popular streamers, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, Zack “Asmongold,” and Chance “sodapoppin” Morris. Each of them has seen an increase in viewership, with Asmongold reaching a peak of 284,000 concurrent viewers after having a prior viewership of around 40,000 to 60,000.

But it looks like this won’t be replicated on Doc’s channel considering his discontent with WoW Classic.