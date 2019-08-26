World of Warcraft breaks 1 million viewers on Twitch with WoW Classic release

It’d be quite the understatement to say people were excited for the release of WoW Classic.

More than 1 million people tuned into World of Warcraft streams on Twitch to watch WoW Classic, which launched it to the top of the platform. And despite a lot of players being greeted with very, very long queue times, fans are staying to watch some of their favorite streamers play WoW.

Asmongold, a longtime WoW streamer, sits at the top of the game category with more than 200,000 viewers. Popular streamers Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek also have nearly 100,000 and 50,000 viewers, respectively.

It should be interesting to see how long WoW can stay at the top of Twitch, but with no big game releases in sight and Fortnite’s viewership seemingly taking a dip because of the mech controversy, it may be able to stay there for quite some time.