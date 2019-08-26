WoW Classic experiencing extremely long queue times upon release

Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of World of Warcraft Classic, but it looks like some players are going to have wait even longer.

Due to the amount of players trying to access the servers, players are being placed in queue wait times ranging from 30 minutes to several hours. Depending on when the player tried getting into the game, they could be behind thousands of other players in the queue.

These long queue times are in spite of four new servers that Blizzard added for the explicit purpose of reducing waits for players. But if those servers had not been there, it’s really crazy to think about how long players could have been waiting.

Players are expecting the hype to pay off, though. Nearly a million people were watching WoW Classic