‘No respect’: Pokelawls feuding with fellow Twitch star Kai Cenat after xQc call snub

During xQc’s recent broadcast, things got a bit heated between Twitch veteran Pokelawls and rising star Kai Cenat. After the shocking interaction, Poke expressed frustrations about being ignored during the trio’s hour-long call. He claims Kai showed him “no respect.”

Towards the end of xQc’s nearly 20-hour Nov. 13 broadcast, fellow streamer Kai Cenat joined the Twitch top dog and Pokelawls for some Roblox gaming.

Things seemed to be going fine for the squad until over an hour later when Kai decided to leave the call and became concerned when Poke refused to say goodbye to him.

After calling out to him multiple times, Poke finally responded by saying he “has enough ego” for Kai, which appeared to confuse the star. Eventually, after a couple more attempts to say goodbye to Poke, Kai left with only a farewell from his friend xQc.

Then, shortly after Kai was gone, Poke broke his silence about the situation and explained his frustrations with what transpired to xQc. The 30-year-old didn’t hold back.

“Why the fuck is he trying to make me look weird for ignoring him when he ignored me the whole fucking call. Fuck that shit, I don’t give a fuck. I don’t give a fuck, bro,” Poke said. “He ignored me the whole time I was in here, the whole time, in Roblox too. And then acts like, for me not saying bye at the end I’m weird? Nah.”

“Talk your shit man,” xQc said.

The popular Twitch content creator backed his friend with most of his claims, but he appeared to think Poke was being sarcastic. Either that or xQc was attempting to diffuse the situation with sarcasm of his own.

Poke didn’t stop there, though. The streamer continued, stating that the interaction was “so cringe,” and that Kai showed him “no respect” during the trio’s call. “Show some fucking respect,” Poke said.

Less than an hour later, xQc closed out of Modern Warfare 2 and told his Twitch chat he would be ending the Twitch stream shortly. But before doing so, the star told Poke that he would talk to him off-stream if the fellow broadcaster was available, although it’s unclear what the two planned on discussing.

Despite the altercation, and Poke’s clear frustrations afterward, Kai has not publicly responded to the situation—and in his eyes, it may not need a response at all.