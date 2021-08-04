NICKMERCS inks deal with Under Armour

NICKMERCS is continuing to meld the worlds of gaming and fitness by announcing a sponsorship with Under Armour today.

“The fitness grind is a big part of my life,” he said. “It’s been a staple in my life for a long time now.”

In the past year, Nick has started doing workout streams to show off what he does in the gym, as well as to motivate viewers to work out with him.

In the past 180 days, he’s streamed 42 hours of workout streams with an average of just more than 22,000 viewers, according to Twitch stats tracker SullyGnome.

Nick also discusses traditional sports and fitness endeavours regularly during streams where he plays games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Nick said he couldn’t share any plans regarding activations for the new deal, but he promised that it’d be “crazy stuff” and viewers would be “very impressed.” The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“You know what I said about seeing MFAM in places we never thought we’d see it?” he said. “Just hang tight. We’ve got a lot of stuff in the works.”

Along with adjusting his title to say “Under Armour #TeamUA #ad” at the end, Nick also added a panel on his channel with imaging that combined the Under Armour logo with his MFAM logo.

Additionally, he opened his stream wearing a black Under Armour shirt with branding on the chest and an Under Armour hat on.

Though the baseball cap was on backwards, he turned it around during the announcement to show that it had the MFAM logo on one side and the UA logo on the other.

Under Armour joins a loaded sponsorship portfolio for Nick that includes Scuf, G Fuel, Cash App, and Barstool.