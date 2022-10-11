It's only available while stocks lasts!

Another day, another exciting MrBeast collaboration. The YouTube star is teaming up with iconic faceless streamer turned musician Corpse Husband to launch a limited edition Feastables chocolate bar.

It’s the first time they’ve joined forces (at least, officially) since playing Among Us together at the height of its popularity spike in 2020, and it comes in the form of a delicious bite-sized treat.

“OUR COLLAB WITH CORPSE HUSBAND IS HERE,” the Feastables company wrote on Twitter. “The limited edition Corpse Bar is a bloody red and white chocolate with smashed cookie chunks.”

How much do Feastables Corpse Bars cost?

Sweet-toothed fans can purchase a box of ten Feastables Corpse Bars for $29.99, two boxes for $49.99, and three boxes for $74.99 – the latter of which also comes with a Feastables t-shirt.

Shipping is also free.

It’s only available for a limited time, and those who purchase a box will be automatically entered into a giveaway where they have a chance to win some Corpse Husband merchandise.

Image via Feastables

Where can you buy Feastables Corpse Bars?

As a limited-edition item, Feastables Corpse Bars can only be bought on their official website, which can be found here. They’re also only available while stocks last, so get in quick!

Image via Feastables

MrBeast launched Feastables in Jan. 2022. The company specializes in making chocolate using natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, and so far, it’s been a hit among consumers.

The philanthropic star has also used it to give away millions of dollars worth of chocolate for free.

It follows on from the success of another endeavor, MrBeast Burger, which started as a delivery-only fast-food restaurant chain but had its first-ever physical location open in Sep. 2022.