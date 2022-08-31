MrBeast is opening the first-ever physical MrBeast Burger restaurant

YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson launched MrBeast Burger, a delivery-only fast-food restaurant chain, in Aug. 2020. Its menu revolves around affordable burgers, french fries, desserts, and sodas. It has since grown into an empire spanning 1,000 locations in America and Europe. But, rather than having a physical location, the food is prepared at brick-and-mortar locations in other restaurants.

That’s changing on Sep. 4: MrBeast is launching the chain’s first-ever physical store at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.

The entrepreneurial star announced the news on social media and revealed he’ll be working at the restaurant on its opening day for an entire shift, and urged fans to come and see him.

I’m opening a physical Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall on September 4th! I’ll be working at the restaurant all day the first day and if you stop by you might see me 🙂 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 29, 2022

In an interview with NorthJersey.com, Don Ghermezian, the CEO of the American Dream mall, talked about how excited he was to have the philanthropic YouTuber’s business in the mall.

“MrBeast sparks the same feeling of happiness and amazement in his huge viewing and dining base,” he said. “His powerful and charitable brand is the perfect addition to American Dream’s all-star lineup of entertainment properties and attractions.

“We’re thrilled to be part of bringing his newest enterprise to life.”

Screengrab via MrBeast on YouTube

MrBeast Burger is one of many endeavors beyond content creation that MrBeast has branched out into. It’s also not the only food-related one. And it has been a resounding success.

The grand opening of the first-ever physical restaurant is bound to have a massive turn-out, especially considering the star of the show will be there along with his closest friends.

So, if you’re in the area, check it out!