How much does a MrBeast burger cost?

Making it on YouTube becomes a more challenging task each year. With trends rising and falling, content creators find themselves in a competition of adaptation to expand their reach on the platform.

Despite starting his YouTube career off slowly, MrBeast cracked the formula and became one of the top channels on the platform with his light-hearted content that usually features individuals competing in mini-games for various prizes.

MrBeast continues to make regular videos on YouTube, but he also has other plans that allow him to interact more with his fans. The Finger on the App project and MrBeast Burger are just two of the content creator’s creative ideas.

The MrBeast burger idea started with a video where customers who lined up for the MrBeast Burger restaurant received free food and $100 in cash, alongside other expensive goodies.

Shortly after the video, MrBeast teamed up with Virtual Dining Concepts LLC in December 2019 and started an online restaurant chain. MrBeast Burger currently operates in 1,000 different locations scattered in the States, Europe, Canada, and the U.K.

MrBeast Burger’s menu also grew in choices over the years, but the pricing of the items may differ based on where you live depending on the local taxes and other reasons. This price difference tends to be minimal, and they should be more or less the same as the prices below.

Burgers

Image via MrBeast Burger

Beast Style Burger Combo $13.99 Beast Style Fries $6.29 Beast Style with smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning $8.99 Chris Style with two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, bacon, topped with crinkle fries $9.99 Chandler Style with two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun $8.99 Chicken Sandwich Combo with a Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich or Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich, and your choice of seasoned or Beast style fries and a drink $13.99

Impossible Burgers

Impossible Beast Style Combo $17.99 Impossible Beast Style $12.99 Impossible Chandler Style $12.99 Impossible Chris Style $13.99 Impossible Karl’s Deluxe $11.99

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich $8.99 Karl’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich $5.49 Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich $8.99

Fries

Beast Style Fries $6.29 Seasoned Crinkle Fries $3.99

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookie $2.99

Drinks

Bottled water $2.49 Canned soda $2.49

How can you order from MrBeast Burger?

Ordering from MrBeast Burger is simple if you live in a nearby location close to one of its hubs. If you have MrBeast Burger available in your location, its app will appear on Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Upon downloading the app, you’ll be able to choose from one of the burgers or menus listed above and complete your order. You’ll then be asked to put in your address and use your preferred payment method to finalize your order.

Is MrBeast Burger free?

It’s a common misconception that MrBeast’s burgers are free since the first video featuring the MrBeast burger featured a restaurant that served food for free while also surprising the customers with various gifts.

The physical MrBeast Burger store featured in the video was a one-time deal, and the app version of the idea has to charge for food since it’s a business that needs revenue to ensure its survival.

MrBeast Burger uses the Cloud/Ghost kitchen system where businesses rent kitchens to produce their food for other restaurants, and the food then gets distributed through an aggregator. This system allows small businesses to become a part of the MrBeast Burger ecosystem. Not only this helps MrBeast to expand his brand, but it also works out for small businesses since they get to interact with an audience they’d normally have a hard time reaching.