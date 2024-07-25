Image Credit: Bethesda
MrBeast and Ava Kris Tyson at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles last year.
Photo via Getty Images
MrBeast ousts Ava Kris from YouTube team, has hired investigator to find ‘all the facts’

"I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts."
Isaac McIntyre
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 10:28 pm

MrBeast has finally broken his silence on the grooming allegations levelled against his frequent YouTube collaborator Ava Kris Tyson, denouncing the supposed acts as “disgusting” and firmly distancing himself from his long-time friend.

In a statement shared on July 24, the famed YouTuber told fans he had been waiting to comment until a third-party investigator had updated him with “all the facts.” While that investigation is still pending, MrBeast now feels like he’s “seen enough online” to immediately remove Tyson from his entertainment company. “I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions,” he stated.

MrBeast then shared he will be remaining silent on the matter again from today, with plans to “allow… the investigators time to conduct a comprehensive investigation.” What happens with his team and his future with Tyson will hinge on any evidence, though Tyson’s removal already sounds quite permanent. “I’ll take any further actions based on their findings,” the YouTuber concluded.

Tyson was accused of sending a then 13-year-old MrBeast fan inappropriate and suggestive jokes after they won a competition, and while the viewer in question has since refuted the claims, many across the internet have been calling for her to be legally investigated. Tyson, now 28, has already moved to separate herself from the MrBeast channel and company earlier today. At the same time, she said she was sorry if her past behavior “hurt or offended anyone.”

Ava Kris Tyson and MrBeast react in a video.
The two YouTubers have been friends since childhood. Screenshot via Ava Kris Tyson on YouTube

Much of this week’s outrage across social media revolved around the fact MrBeast hadn’t immediately condemned Tyson after the accusations first emerged.

MrBeast has previously been swift to speak out on drama surrounding his long-time collaborator, not least when Tyson, who is a transgender woman, was bombarded with heavy attacks from transphobic trolls regarding her gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy.

While sentiment has already begun to shift away from backlash aimed at MrBeast after his statement, there are still many on social media who have suggested he “deserves to be cancelled” for formerly associating with Tyson.

Update June 24, 11.02pm CT: Added further details from MrBeast’s statement on X (formerly Twitter) and reactions to the YouTuber’s comments.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Isaac McIntyre
Isaac McIntyre is the Aussie Editor at Dot Esports. He previously worked in sports journalism at Fairfax Media in Mudgee and Newcastle for six years before falling in love with esports—an ever-evolving world he's been covering since 2018. Since joining Dot, he's twice been nominated for Best Gaming Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism Awards and continues to sink unholy hours into losing games as a barely-Platinum AD carry. When the League servers go down he'll sneak in a few quick hands of the One Piece card game. Got a tip for us? Email: isaac@dotesports.com.
