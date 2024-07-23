Ava Kris Tyson parts ways with MrBeast team following accusations of inappropriate behavior with a minor

Ava Kris Tyson, who was a longtime member of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s YouTube filming entourage and frequent face on his channel, has apologized for her past actions amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a minor and accusations of grooming.
Tyson’s past behavior and comments in a Discord server were brought to light over the past day, with many users on social media discussing the issue and calling for statements from figures like MrBeast, as well as a vocal contingent calling for her to be legally investigated. Today, Tyson apologized for those comments and said it was not her “intent.” She concluded her statement by saying she’s permanently parting ways with “all things MrBeast” and social media as a whole. Tyson depicted the decision as “mutual” between herself and MrBeast.
Many of the messages in question revolve around a MrBeast fan who at one point had won a contest set up by MrBeast and got connected with some members of the MrBeast crew, including Tyson, through winning the contest. The fan subsequently became a part of a Discord server Tyson was also a part of, where several sources and screenshots have indicated Tyson allegedly sent the fan inappropriate and/or suggestive jokes, despite the fan’s age.
Notably, the fan in question has also responded to the furor around Tyson, saying they were “never exploited or taken advantage of” and has campaigned against the notion that they were groomed by Tyson. In the same post, the fan did say Tyson made “a few edgy jokes.”
While this statement seems to make some of Tyson’s comments seem like ill-informed jokes made in the presence of and even toward a minor at the time she made them, they do not exonerate her or clear her of wrongdoing. Additionally, more alleged messages from Tyson have been posted online since the original accusations were made.
MrBeast has yet to personally comment on the situation, and it’s uncertain if he will at this time.
