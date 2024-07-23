Ava Kris Tyson parts ways with MrBeast team following accusations of inappropriate behavior with a minor

Ava Kris Tyson, who was a longtime member of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s YouTube filming entourage and frequent face on his channel, has apologized for her past actions amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a minor and accusations of grooming.

Tyson’s past behavior and comments in a Discord server were brought to light over the past day, with many users on social media discussing the issue and calling for statements from figures like MrBeast, as well as a vocal contingent calling for her to be legally investigated. Today, Tyson apologized for those comments and said it was not her “intent.” She concluded her statement by saying she’s permanently parting ways with “all things MrBeast” and social media as a whole. Tyson depicted the decision as “mutual” between herself and MrBeast.

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Many of the messages in question revolve around a MrBeast fan who at one point had won a contest set up by MrBeast and got connected with some members of the MrBeast crew, including Tyson, through winning the contest. The fan subsequently became a part of a Discord server Tyson was also a part of, where several sources and screenshots have indicated Tyson allegedly sent the fan inappropriate and/or suggestive jokes, despite the fan’s age.

Notably, the fan in question has also responded to the furor around Tyson, saying they were “never exploited or taken advantage of” and has campaigned against the notion that they were groomed by Tyson. In the same post, the fan did say Tyson made “a few edgy jokes.”

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.



Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies.



This situation takes away… pic.twitter.com/FID7uBlc6h — Lava (@LavaGS) July 22, 2024

While this statement seems to make some of Tyson’s comments seem like ill-informed jokes made in the presence of and even toward a minor at the time she made them, they do not exonerate her or clear her of wrongdoing. Additionally, more alleged messages from Tyson have been posted online since the original accusations were made.

MrBeast has yet to personally comment on the situation, and it’s uncertain if he will at this time.

