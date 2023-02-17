Forget Twitter, MrBeast wants to be the CEO of YouTube

At the end of last year when Elon Musk asked fans whether he should stand down as the CEO of Twitter and the majority voted yes, MrBeast was among those who called for him to step down due to controversial changes he made on the platform.

Unlike the other voters, though, MrBeast is in a unique position where raised his hand as a candidate to take the multi-billionaire’s spot, and Musk seemed open to it, saying it wasn’t entirely out of the question.

It hasn’t happened yet, but after hearing that YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stepped down from running the Google-owned platform yesterday after nearly a decade, MrBeast has decided he’d rather take her place instead. It’s only fitting since he’s the biggest content creator on there.

The philanthropic star responded to an article about it, saying, “Can I be CEO?” The tweet racked up more than 70,000 likes in no time, suggesting fans and users are open to the idea.

Can I be CEO — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 16, 2023

Given his track record of doing incredible charities and massive giveaways, YouTube in MrBeast’s management could look very different from how it is now—one that is far more utopian.

He will, of course, need to make sure it stays profitable, but given his knowledge and experience as a YouTuber, he’d be able to find a perfect balance between profit and making it a better experience for creators and users, and potentially even adding new features.

Say what you want about the odds of it actually happening, but MrBeast’s empire has grown exponentially in a short amount of time, so perhaps running a platform isn’t out of the question.