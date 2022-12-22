MrBeast wants to be Twitter’s CEO—and Elon Musk might just let him

One of the biggest topics of discussion from the last week has been Elon Musk’s apparent search for a new CEO to lead Twitter following his $44 billion acquisition of the company in October. And while no candidates for the position have formally been revealed, YouTube superstar MrBeast has thrown his hat into the ring.

Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, is one of the largest forces of content creation on the planet—with over 201 million subscribers and 31 billion views to his name across all of his channels. This is largely off the back of his main style of content which sees him spend an obscene amount of money to produce large-scale challenge videos—most of the time featuring expensive prizes for the winner.

Can I be the new Twitter CEO? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 22, 2022

Now, it appears that MrBeast is at least somewhat considering a new challenge in asking Musk directly if he could become the CEO of Twitter.

That question might not be that surprising on its own since hundreds of somewhat notable figures have asked—jokingly or not—about the position since Musk’s poll about stepping down as Twitter’s CEO went live. This includes replies by other content creators such as MrBeast’s former cameraman and streamer Karl Jacobs.

The real kicker here is that Musk responded in less than 35 minutes, saying that MrBeast taking over is “not out of the question.”

It’s not out of the question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Whether this is just another one of Musk’s hundreds of responses made to stoke conversation about himself and the platform or a genuine concept that could be explored likely won’t be known for some time, but there are worse candidates for the role than MrBeast.

In addition to his success on YouTube and other content-related areas, he runs the successful fast food chain MrBeast Burger, launched a line of chocolate bars called Feastables, and has pulled off multiple other ventures such as the Team Trees fundraiser that helped raise over $20 million for the Arbor Day Foundation in 2020. He is also playable in Fortnite, if that factors into the equation at all.

With MrBeast’s level of social pull, willingness to dedicate hundreds of hours to breaking down how things become successful online, and success in non-content projects, this might be a move that actually makes sense. It would also largely benefit content creators since MrBeast would likely make sure certain changes like the short-lived inability to include links to certain social websites Musk and his team implemented last week don’t happen—something that he called Musk out on.

This doesn’t even take into account that MrBeast becoming the CEO, and thus the new face, of Twitter would remove Musk from the direct line of fire by propping someone with a generally positive reputation up to replace him. It would almost instantly turn some doom posters around on the platform as long as Musk does agree to simply head the software and server teams after finding someone for the role, as he claimed.