Fortnite and MrBeast host million-dollar in-game competition open to everyone

Fortnite and MrBeast are two of the most popular brands for younger people right now, so it makes sense that they would have to collaborate eventually. While many players were expecting the new skin, no one was anticipating that MrBeast would be joining the battle royale alongside a $1 million competition.

MrBeast is expected to arrive in the battle royale starting on Dec. 14, according to an official tweet from the Fortnite account. He’s also getting a Creative map where players will be able to compete to earn “Score.” The player with the highest Score at the end of the event, which starts on Dec. 17 at 11pm CT and lasts until 2pm CT, will earn $1 million.

While the event won’t start until Dec. 17, players can begin jumping in as soon as Dec. 14 using the Island Code: 7990-6907-8565. Once the competition begins, it will last for three hours, meaning that players will need to make sure they’ve blocked off the required times if they have any hope of winning since this prize will likely be fought for among hundreds of thousands of players.

This is the first time that Epic Games has offered a prize this big for something that wasn’t directly related to the Fortnite Competitive battle royale matches. But it’s unclear if Epic or MrBeast is putting up this money. Regardless, this could be a big step for the developer as it tries to further establish the Creative mode as a viable place to build and host events.

This is par for the course for MrBeast, who is used to running professional competitions at this point, amassing over 100 million subscribers on YouTube doing so.