MrBeast calls for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO following controversial policy change

Popular YouTube creator MrBeast criticized the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, on Dec. 18 following a now-deleted policy change that punished users for posting links to competing social media platforms.

MrBeast, who boasts over 121 million subscribers on YouTube and 16.6 million followers on Twitter, called on Musk to resign as the CEO of Twitter last night just hours after Twitter Support launched a controversial policy that would’ve disabled the free promotion of other social media links on Twitter user’s profiles.

If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/cZ76VRxROo — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 19, 2022

Under the policy, users would be unable to link to other social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Post, and Nostr.

The policy, which has since been deleted from Twitter Support’s account and scrubbed from the website, was revealed to the public last night during the World Cup final between Argentina and France, which CEO Musk attended in person.

The reaction to the policy was harsh, with many users arguing that it harms creators, artists, and other prominent figures from connecting with their audience on other platforms.

Following the removal of the policy, Musk posted a Twitter poll to determine whether he would stay on as CEO of the company or leave his position, though it is unclear if the result of the poll was predetermined by Musk since he told a Delaware judge that he planned to “find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” on Nov. 16, according to Axios.

Over 10 million votes have called for Musk to resign his position following the conclusion of the poll today.