Kick walks back Destiny’s ‘hate speech’ ban after only one week

Kick has reversed Steven “Destiny” Bonnell ban from the platform after one week, appearing to go back on its decision regarding “hate speech.”

Recommended Videos

After having his ban reversed, Destiny gave the streaming website’s partial owner, Tyler “Trainwreck” Niknam, a shoutout. Destiny mentions that Trainwreck talked to the Kick moderation team, opening up the possibility for a broader conversation between all parties.

Last week, Destiny was given a temporary ban from Kick for “hate speech” that was set to expire on July 31. The “hate speech” in question here was centered around the recent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. Destiny used particularly inflammatory language while referring to Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the incident, and refused to apologize, saying he was “never apologizing for the way I treat conservashits in this country.”

Those familiar with Destiny’s modus operanidi and what Kick allows were quick to raise eyebrows at the “double standard” created by the ban. Asmongold pointed out the website appears to allow felonious behavior but seemed to have a hair-trigger approach to Bonnell’s ban, referring to the platform as “asymmetrical” in its justice.

This is far from the first time Destiny has been embroiled in controversy. Prior to this, he was banned from Twitch for hateful conduct. Although Twitch has not given a definite answer on the matter, this is largely thought to be a result of him hosting a debate with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist. Kick is known for being more hands off with what streamers showcase. That being said, many platforms have emphasized a cautious approach when discussing the recent assassination attempt.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy