Streaming fans call out Kick for double standards over Destiny ban

On July 16, political streamer Destiny was banned from Kick for Hate Speech following comments Destiny made about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the deaths of his supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania. Now, some fans are calling double-standard on the notoriously lenient platform.

Destiny made his stand on Trump and his followers very clear in the wake of the shootings in Pennsylvania: He still doesn’t like Trump and doesn’t really care what happens to his supporters. In a stream on Kick on July 15, he allegedly said “fuck the dude, the firefighter guy,” according to Sportskeeda, in reference to one of the victims of the shooting who died. This and other comments on stream were apparently enough for Kick to issue Destiny a ban for Hate Speech, the streamer revealed to his followers on Twitter.

never apologizing for the way I treat conservashits in this country 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/C9OsoxbiRz — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) July 17, 2024

Redditors on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit were quick to note how Kick has been incredibly lenient with other similar content, like Adin Ross’ numerous outbursts of telling other people to kill themselves or other questionably legal streams. “So you can beat “pedophiles” on stream, convince a woman to drown herself, have sex with minors, influence minors to gamble, and threaten to murder people after harassing them, but you can’t make jokes about people dying (sometimes) on Kick,” one user said. “Gotcha chief.”

Destiny has also run afoul of Elon Musk and X’s advertising regulations as of late, with many of his comments on the Trump shooting leading to his account being demonetized and ads no longer running on his threads. This allegedly happened after an account screencapped several of Destiny’s tweets in which he allegedly made fun of the people who died at the Trump rally, before tagging Elon Musk in them.

Musk himself responded, agreeing with the assessment, before Destiny then tweeted out that he’d been demonetized with another quote tweet from a conservative commentator who had posted he was “hoping that AOC, Rashida and Illhan join Aaron Bushnell in his brave protest,” referencing the Air Force serviceman who self-immolated in protest of Israel’s actions in Palestine.

Actually, wait, @elonmusk is this the type of advertiser friendly content you want on this platform? It's important to remove this type of hateful rhetoric, or at least demonitize it, right? Based on your tweets and the action X took yesterday I would hope to see @RubinReport… https://t.co/CBGTq4R4sf pic.twitter.com/9klErhrw7W — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) July 16, 2024

Despite the bans on Kick and demonetization on X, Destiny hasn’t slowed down his commentary on his own situation, nor hesitated to retweet support from people who claim a similar double-standard argument in the realm of free speech. But, as both X and Kick are private companies, it doesn’t seem there’s much to be done for Destiny besides talking.

