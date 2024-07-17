Why was Destiny banned from Kick?

Steven “Destiny” Bonnell is one of the most prominent political commentators and streamers, known for his heated debates on sensitive political issues. He was recently issued a ban at Kick, his primary streaming platform, so we’re here to see just why that happened.

Recommended Videos

For what reason was Destiny banned on Kick?

never apologizing for the way I treat conservashits in this country 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/C9OsoxbiRz — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) July 17, 2024

Destiny himself shared Kick’s ban reason on X (formerly Twitter) today. The platform apparently issued a ban to him for “hate speech,” which will last until the end of July this year. The streamer commented on the ban, saying he is “never apologizing for the way I treat conservashits in this country.” He was also previously banned by Twitch, forcing him to move to Kick as a primary platform.

The hate speech label seems to stem from Destiny‘s comments on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the recent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, in which multiple people died, including a firefighter named Corey Comperatore, was killed. In the now-deleted post, Destiny wrote “this is the fucking retard that got killed at the Trump rally,” and then claimed the person in question was “having fun in hell right now.” He also allegedly said “fuck the dude, the firefighter guy” on a Kick stream, according to Sportskeeda.

Destiny continued to comment on the situation and argued with numerous other figures in the political sphere, telling Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing that “he and his company are directly responsible” for Comperatore’s death. He then uploaded another video after being demonetized by X when company owner Elon Musk was made aware of the discussion, saying “fuck the guy that got shot” and how he “doesn’t give a fuck about showing sympathy.” He also mocked his ban in a separate post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy