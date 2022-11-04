How much money has Mr Beast given away in his career? All Mr Beast’s biggest giveaways

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s main YouTube channel is the fifth-most-subscribed channel on the Google-owned platform. The 24-year-old star has 109 million subscribers and counting. But, unlike other channels in the top five, or even the top ten, his content revolves around philanthropy.

MrBeast either gives absurd amounts of money away, or items worth a ton of money, and it’s often done in over-the-top challenges and other entertaining ways.

But what were the biggest giveaways, and how much has he given away in total?

Image via MrBeast on Instagram

MrBeast’s five-biggest giveaways

Here’s a list of MrBeast’s five biggest giveaways, ranked from fifth to first. There’s a whopping $6.1 million between them.

5. $800,000 private island

MrBeast’s fifth-biggest giveaway is a private island worth $800,000. He gave it to the winner of the 2020 survivor-like event riddled with challenges, which ended up being his friend, Chandler Hallow. Chandler sold it soon after.

4. $1 million split between 100 hide-and-seek participants

MrBeast’s fourth-biggest giveaway was when he split the $1 million prize pool between 100 contestants who competed in his ‘100 Person Extreme Hide and Seek’ challenge in September 2022.

3. $1 million to the winner of ‘Last To Take Hand Off $1,000,000’

MrBeast’s third-biggest giveaway went to the courageous person who was the last to take their hand off a literal cube of cash that contained a million dollars. It was one of his most iconic videos in 2019.

2. $1.3 million worth of Feastables chocolate bars

MrBeast’s second-biggest giveaway is a bit of an interesting one. Rather than being a prize, challenge, or even an island, it was when he gave away $1.3 million worth of Feastables chocolate bars in a ten-minute window where people could use a promo code.

It was a lot more than he expected, but in the end, he didn’t mind one bit.

We assessed the damage after shipping out the chocolate and we gave $1,300,000 of chocolate away for free lol



I guess 10 minutes is longer then I thought 😅 https://t.co/8xWDkIbI2M — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 27, 2022

1. $2 million private island

Last but not least, MrBeast’s biggest giveaway was the time he celebrated hitting 100 million subscribers by giving the subscriber who was the last one standing after four challenges the $2 million island they took place on.

How much money has MrBeast given away?

MrBeast has given an absurd amount of money away throughout the years. It’s difficult to narrow it down to a specific number considering how many giveaways he’s done, but we have the answer—or at least, a pretty close estimate.

In February 2022, the creators behind a YouTube channel called Alien Art Charts spent a month watching all of MrBeast’s videos and concluded that, at that point in time, he’d given away $8.58 million.

You’ll need to add the $2 million private island and the $1 million split between the extreme hide-and-seek participants, both of which happened after, bringing the total to at least $11.58 million.

MrBeast also helped raise more than $24 million for his Team Trees project, and more than $32 million for his Team Seas project. That money was gathered from fans and invested into planting trees and removing trash from the ocean, so they’re not exactly giveaways.

Still, the philanthropic YouTube and internet star has done a lot for people and for the environment throughout the years, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down.