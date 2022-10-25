MrBeast celebrates massive milestone in tree-planting initiative

After nearly three years, YouTuber MrBeast’s TeamTrees initiative finally surpassed its goal of planting over 20 million trees worldwide.

In 2019, MrBeast began TeamTrees, an environmental organization focused on planting trees worldwide. Inspiring TeamSeas in later years, TeamTrees began to shocking success as the YouTuber raised over $20 million in charitable donations in less than a year to embark on the monumental task of planting 20 million trees. Beginning in a relatively modest YouTube video for MrBeast’s standards, TeamTrees spiraled into one of the largest recorded conservation projects on record.

After 3 long years the 20,000,000 trees from TeamTrees have officially been planted!! 😀



All the locations of the planted trees are listed here ❤️ https://t.co/xCeWPOYJrx — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 25, 2022

MrBeast revealed on Twitter today that “after three long years, the 20,000,000 trees from TeamTrees have officially been planted.” Along with his announcement, MrBeast gave a link that fans can use to view the locations of all the planting sites TeamTrees used to accomplish its mission.

Ranging from Mississippi to Thailand, TeamTrees planted trees across six continents and countless countries, with $1 equating to one tree planted. Keeping track of every member’s personal tree count, CEO of Shopify Tobias Lütke finished TeamTrees with the most planted at 1,000,001, beating out Elon Musk by only one tree.

Though TeamTrees may have met its goal, MrBeast’s other environmental project, TeamSeas, is still ongoing. Similar to TeamTrees, interested users can donate $1 per pound of trash they wish to help clean up in the ocean. So far, TeamSeas claims it has removed 32 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

Though MrBeast has shown himself to constantly be looking for new opportunities, both as a philanthropist and content creator, the YouTuber, donors, and TeamTrees members have all shared in this historic conservation effort.