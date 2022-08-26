Mizkif gets outed for cheating on his diet during Camp Knut

Camp Knut might be over, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about certain streamers dodging dietary restriction that the Norwegian bodybuilder laid out for participants.

Today during an IRL stream on Cyr’s channel, the streamer was joined by Nick Polom and Rich Campbell on a trip to the Mediterranean quick service restaurant Cava, and while there, the trio had a few interested fans approach.

Asking the group of streamers about who they are and what they do, the One True King (OTK) members explained that they use backpack camera setups to livestream on Twitch. The person they were speaking with, who was off camera, mentioned that there was another streamer that they witnessed come through Cava, and when Campbell mentioned Mizkif, it seemed to ring a bell.

“I saw him here one night,” the person said. “Just like two weeks ago.”

Campbell was quick to pick up that his visit had to have been during Camp Knut.

“Yep, during Camp Knut,” he said. “Everybody wants to talk about who cheated on the diet. We have proof right now that Mizkif cheated on his diet.”

It’s clear from the clip that Polom wasn’t paying close attention to what was going on at first, but once he eventually processed everything that was going on, he was shocked. The person off camera added that they even managed to get a picture, further proving Mizkif’s devious boot camp behavior.

That being said, the news likely won’t be as shocking to Knut himself. Toward the end of the boot camp, the trainer told Polom on stream that he believed just about everyone involved in Camp Knut cheated on their diet in some way, shape, or form. For Knut, it was less about if someone cheated and more about what exactly their transgression was.