Knut thinks nearly everyone in Camp Knut has cheated on their diet

The 30-day Camp Knut bodybuilding challenge is nearing its end, and the Norwegian man of muscle has some strong suspicions when it comes to how well people have followed the strict diet that the camp requires.

Talking with Nick Polom on his stream today, Knut said that he is skeptical that anyone has gone this far without caving at some point. He seemed fairly certain that just about everyone has cheated on their diet at some point.

“I think almost everyone has cheated at some point,” Knut said. “Lacari admitted to something, just a small thing. I don’t remember what he had, but it was basically nothing.”

Polom quickly added that he has cheated on his diet two times to eat sandwiches that weren’t allowed as a part of his diet, but he noted that he was quickly exposed both times he cheated.

The Camp Knut participant went on to say that he knows of a person in the camp who ate an entire pizza in a diet-breaking frenzy, but he wouldn’t disclose exactly who it was. The revelation surprised Knut and left him wanting to know who exactly it was.

“Someone, I’m not going to say who it was, looked at me and says, ‘Nick, I had a fucking whole pizza, and it was the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced,’” Polom said. “I’m not going to rat out one of my fellow teammates.”

It’s unclear if Polom was being truthful or simply saying something provocative for the content, but Knut seemed to believe him.

“I’m going to find out who had that pizza,” Knut said. “Beat the shit out of Nick to get the information.”

Now on day 26, Camp Knut is nearing its end, and there are only a few more days of chicken, rice, and broccoli left for the gamers, but with the end in sight, it might not be surprising if some of the fellows sneak an early snack or two more before they go back to their post-boot camp lives.