Maya Higa set to return to streaming after self-imposed hiatus

Twitch livestreamer and animal conservationist Maya Higa said today that she intends to return to streaming after an extended break. Higa will broadcast her first stream since September tomorrow, Nov. 16.

Popular livestreamer Maya Higa found herself embroiled in an intense platform-spanning conflict in September. This conflict arose after TrainwreckTV accused fellow streamers Mizkif and Higa of covering up the sexual assault of AdrianahLee by their friend CrazySlick.

Going live to address the accusation shortly after it was made, Higa admitted that she visited Lee after the initial accusation was made against CrazySlick. Higa qualified, however, that she did not intend to use her status to influence Lee but instead to gain an understanding of the full situation.

Days later, Higa gave her latest statement on the issue, condemning the actions of CrazySlick and admitting fault for inserting herself in the situation. Higa reiterated, however, that she “did not go to the house that day with any intention of manipulating Adrianah’s story.” “I did not cover up sexual assault,” she said.

hi guys



thank you all for being so patient – I’ll be live tomorrow.💚 — Maya (@mayahiga) November 15, 2022

At the end of her TwitLonger, Higa announced that she would be taking an indefinite break from all social media platforms. Though her organization, the Alveus Sanctuary, continued to operate and receive funds from streamers, including the likes of Ludwig and nmplol, Higa remained silent for the following two months.

On Nov. 15, Higa made her first tweet since going silent, announcing that she’ll be going live the following day and thanking viewers for “being so patient.” At the time, it is not clear whether she intends to fully return to streaming. For now, viewers can only wait and see what is next for Maya Higa.