MaximusBlack, xQc drop music video for GTA V RP rap song

GTA RP fans can now check out the debut song from popular characters X and Outto-Tune-Tyrone.

Recorded in character, streamers xQc and MaximusBlack pieced together a rap song paying homage to some of the biggest moments in the NoPixel run of X. “Bish Don’t Take My Phone” as the name suggests, stems from the police repeatedly taking X’s phone when arresting him. The act, which has become something of a joke among GTA RP viewers, is one of many throwbacks in the song.

The creation was recorded and produced by MaxmimusBlack who features on the main portion of the track in his RP persona Outto-Tune Tyron or more commonly referred to as OTT.

Accompanying the song’s release is a video created by the YouTuber Marcologna. It features some perfectly animated visuals inside the GTA V engine to match the themes of the track. Marcologna is no stranger to creating high-quality GTA animations—they were responsible for the popular NoPixel cinematic trailers.

Even xQc was impressed by the visual, reacting to the clip on stream. With a hit on their hands and a positive reception by the community, it could be time for X and OTT to head back into the studio and work on their next track.