There were plenty of thrills and spills.

For the first time since his record-breaking 31-day subathon on Twitch came to an end in April 2021, Ludwig put himself through the ordeal all over again. This time, it was on YouTube and it was for a noble cause—raising money for Alveus Sanctuary and No Kid Hungry.

It didn’t last anywhere near as long this time around.

The lengthy stream ran for 50 hours, to be exact. But it was a hilarious roller-coaster ride filled with all kinds of crazy antics, and in the end, he raised a whopping $300,000.

The premise itself was crazy. Ludwig trapped himself in a glass box at DreamHack Atlanta and experienced various ‘punishments’ every time a milestone was met—one of which was getting an awful haircut.

1 dogshit haircut

50 hours trapped in a box

$300,000 raised for charity



thanks as always <3 pic.twitter.com/eXAhfT5nNw — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) November 20, 2022

Other punishments included being forced to dress as a clown, being punched by a professional chess boxer, getting shot with a paintball gun by T-Pain, and waxing his armpits, which tested his pain tolerance.

The final, and most permanent one, though, was agreeing to get a permanent tattoo of Coots, his cat, as well as the Twitch logo—despite the Amazon-owned platform no longer being his home.

It happened when he hit $300,000.

Ludwig agreed to tattoo whatever had the most votes via donations. It wound up being the Twitch logo after Valkyrae donated $15,000 to seal the deal and make it happen.

The subathon was a hit in terms of viewership. The VOD (which has been split into four separate videos) is already sitting at around four million viewers—and that’s not including live viewers.

The true winners, though, were Alveus Sanctuary and No Kid Hungry.

They’ll receive $150,000 apiece, which will go a long way for saving animals and help end childhood hunger in the U.S.