Ludwig’s subathon ends after 31 days

After a valiant 31-day effort, Twitch streamer Ludwig has brought his subathon to a close.

In its final hours, Ludwig and his audience raised thousands of dollars for a good cause. For each subscriber during the final day, Ludwig agreed to donate five dollars to charity, including the Humane Society of the United States and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

THE LAST DAY OF THE SUBATHON WILL BE TUESDAY APRIL 13 AT 9 PM PST



FOR EVERY SUB I GET THAT DAY I WILL DONATE $5 TO CHARITY



RAISING MONEY FOR @HumaneSociety AND @StJude pic.twitter.com/Ve2aL3NLLr — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

Ultimately the stream netted Ludwig some impressive statistics. He’s now the currently most-subscribed channel on the platform and the most overall.

At the conclusion of his stream, Ludwig boasted roughly 282,000 subscribers, according to TwitchTracker—breaking the longtime record of 269,154 held by Ninja.

In addition to subscribers, Ludwig’s follower count shot up drastically. He currently boasts 2.6 million followers and maintained an average viewership of over 40,000 during the subathon.

The marathon stream began on May 14, and for every donation Ludwig received, the length of the stream was extended up to a 31-day cap. The stream featured everything from gaming to Ludwig sleeping, which was made possible, in part, thanks to a team of moderators. These moderators would take over the stream and host the “modcast” while Ludwig caught up on some much-needed sleep.

While the stream was an overwhelming success, Ludwig himself has expressed he won’t do another stream like this again. His reasoning for this was simple: “It’ll never be as good as the original.”

What was originally planned to be a 24-hour livestream became something else entirely, and Ludwig broke records and helped others in the process.