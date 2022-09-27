Ludwig called himself a ‘boomer,’ but Forsen isn’t having it

The phrase “boomer” has rapidly transformed in the past few years as millennials and members of Generation Z, also known as “zoomers,” have taken control of it.

Originally intended to describe people from Generation X, or baby boomers, the phrase’s meaning has been twisted as much as words like “woke.” But yesterday, Forsen wasn’t about to let another person misrepresent the word—even if it was popular YouTuber Ludwig.

While reacting to a video that Ludwig made earlier this month, Forsen pressed pause after Lud referred to himself as being “boomery” because he lacked knowledge about WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King.

With “boomer” becoming an increasingly used phrase, people often use it to describe someone who is older and out of touch, even if they might not necessarily be from Gen X.

“No you’re not a little bit boomery here,” Forsen said. “If you were, you would know it’s Wrath of the Lich King. You’re a fucking millennial.”

In this context, Ludwig was using the word “boomer” to mean that he was “out of touch,” but his definition of the word lacked the general age requirement of the word. While Ludwig may be out of touch when it comes to WoW, he is less than a year younger than Soda. Ludwig was born on July 6, 1995, and Soda was born on Feb. 15, 1994. This puts both creators in the youngest portion of the millennial demographic.

In talking about Ludwig’s ignorance about WoW, Forsen noted that with WoW Classic being remastered content from a nearly 20-year-old game, if Ludwig were acting “boomery,” he would be knowledgeable about Wrath. Instead, his ignorance would suggest that he is a younger gamer who wasn’t as ingrained in gaming culture in the mid-2000s.