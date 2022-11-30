Ludwig and friends send off The Yard podcast with a bang

For a year and a half, fans have been let in on conversations between Ludwig and his circle of close friends on The Yard. But as the cliché goes, all good things come to an end.

In an epically produced video trailer, The Yard announced today that it’s saying goodbye with a cinematic that included all the absurdities you might expect from something Mogul-made.

we had a good run. pic.twitter.com/lxKqcvktPR — The Yard (@TheYard) November 30, 2022

Posting to Twitter, the podcast’s account shared a two-minute and 20-second video with the caption “we had a good run.” The video begins with Slime talking to a monkey named Chocolate, confusing Falco, Ludwig, and Aiden as they pass by.

As Slime refuses to explain where exactly this primate came from, a police officer rings the doorbell and informs Ludwig about a monkey that has gone missing. Apparently, the monkey was a part of a drug cartel. As the police officer runs into the kitchen in an attempt to take out the dangerous monkey, he is quickly shot in the skull by Chocolate.

With police fire raining down on the house, the foursome leaves Chocolate behind and hides in the studio where The Yard is filmed before a grenade blows up the set. In a podcast titled “Thanks for watching the podcast,” all four creators sat in the now destroyed studio, torn and tattered, but also reminiscing on the 74 episodes they’ve done together.

The final podcast ran about an hour and a half long, about the same length of time as most others. Though it appears to be the podcast’s end, the group didn’t treat it any differently than most of its other broadcasts. The mood was just as relaxed as ever, and the group was quick to make improvisational jokes that ran with the outlandish story created in the introductory trailer.