Kai Cenat preps for God of War Ragnarok with dancing Kratos cosplay

He showed off his moves for a full two minutes before even talking to viewers.

Kai Cenat’s energy is contagious and it couldn’t be contained as he got ready to step into God of War Ragnarok for the first time last night.

Dressed up in a full Kratos cosplay specifically for the special occasion, Kai opened up his stream by celebrating the best way he knew how—through dance.

The first few minutes of Kai’s stream are an intro, but as soon as he began broadcasting from his camera, it was on. Playing a remixed version of the song “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas, the massively popular Twitch streamer began screaming and dancing frantically throughout his large streaming room.

For the first two full minutes of his stream, Cenat ran around dancing before speaking a single word to his viewers that wasn’t an unintelligible scream. And even after he sat down for his three hours of Just Chatting, his excitement remained palpable.

Once he finally got into the game, Kai spent nearly six hours in the God of War Ragnarok section on Twitch and racked up 273,315 hours watched, according to Streams Charts. The viewership wasn’t quite as strong as what he receives on average from his Just Chatting stream, though. While Kai tallied an average of 47,534 viewers playing Ragnarok, he averaged just over 10,000 more viewers during the three hours before he started playing.

Cenat is consistently among the most-watched creators on the platform and he has peaked at more than 100,000 subscribers as well. While he isn’t quite at that point right now, he’s still among the top four with more than 70,000 active subs.