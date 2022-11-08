Kai Cenat denies allegations of transphobia: ‘I’m not anything phobic’

Kai Cenat has responded to backlash against him and Adin Ross after a clip went viral yesterday that gave off tinges of transphobia.

While Cenat himself didn’t say anything overtly transphobic, his words, when combined with the commentary of Ross, came across as distasteful if not inappropriate.

In the clip, Cenat and Ross were surprised after finding out that a woman they were speaking with was 6-foot-1-inches tall and Cenat began to say that she had a “deep voice.”

Asking to add the woman and her friend back to the Discord call, Cenat repeatedly said “add ‘em back,” but Ross took that as an opportunity to imply that the taller woman was actually a man because of her height and perceived deep voice. Ross took Cenat’s statement and, with emphasis on the word “him,” began to say “add him back.”

In watching the video last night, Cenat was quick to point out that after Adin said “add him back,” Cenat responded saying “add her back.” He went on to say that he was saying “add ‘em back” as an abbreviation of “add them back.”

While Cenat went on to deny any allegations that he said or did anything transphobic, Adin made it difficult for Cenat to get the benefit of the doubt since he made a clearly transphobic statement himself. During his most recent stream, Kai also confirmed that the person they were speaking to was a woman.

Cenat attempted to keep a positive mood while discussing the issue, but he admitted that it can be difficult at times to make sure he’s not saying something that could be interpreted in a way that would shine a negative light on him.

“I know I’m good because I know who I am as a person, but it’s scary because I’m on a platform where I don’t even know [what I can and can’t say],” he said. “It’s so weird because it’s not our community, it’s not anybody in our community, but I would like to respect the opinions of others. I want to see how other people think, but at the same time, it’s like, can you win against LSF though? I don’t think you could.”

Talking about how “scary” it is to be on a platform where everyone can take your words and run with them, Cenat also made sure to clear the air on his stance about transphobia by saying that he isn’t “anything phobic.”

“I literally love everybody,” he said.