Kai Cenat and Adin Ross’ transphobia was just the tip of the iceberg during a ‘double date’ stream

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross teamed up for a little bit of misogyny yesterday by bringing women onto their streams together so that they could objectify them. But in the process, the two exposed some insecurities of their own.

In a clip that has since been deleted after getting around 100,000 views, the two made a number of transphobic comments about a woman who was 6-foot-1-inches tall, referring to her as a “him” and commenting that the person had a deep voice.

While the transphobia alone is enough to raise some questions about their maturity level, the entire collaborative effort showed just how much these two creators in their early 20s still need to grow.

The clip was a small part of a larger collaborative effort in which the two streamers brought women into a Discord video call so that they could judge them for their attractiveness and potentially coax them into a date.

Upon bringing the first woman on for their budget version of a dating show, Ross took no time in showing his misogyny by making his first comment: “what up baby girl.”

From there, the overt sexism only intensified. Once they realized that they wanted to move on to the next woman, Kai and Adin acted like their computers froze by sitting motionless in front of their cameras and removed the woman from the Discord call. Apparently, lacking manners was easier and more entertaining than being a decent person.

With each person the two talked to, Ross would ask Kai if he wanted to be “LeBron James or D-Wade.” The question is a reference to the popular image of the former Miami Heat players in which Dwyane Wade is victoriously running in front of a camera after lobbing a ball to James, who is aggressively dunking it during an NBA game.

In asking, Ross was trying to determine which of the two streamers will be playing a wingman role and which will try to “score” the woman that they were talking to. Bringing the second person on, neither wanted to be “LeBron,” and they went back and forth for a moment debating who got to be the wingman.

The objectification continued as the two acted like they were interested in seeing things from the young woman’s room, but she quickly caught onto the fact that they were just trying to see her backside.

Once the charade was up, the woman started to poke fun at the duo, and the two quickly started to call her a “bitch” and get defensive before Ross eventually angrily removed her from the call while screaming profanities in her direction.

Over the course of four hours, the two spoke to around 15 women, continuing with a similar approach, though there were some breaks between speaking with women. Kai’s stream averaged just under 60,000 viewers for his full 7.5-hour stream and Adin averaged a little more than 76,000 over 6.33 hours of airtime, according to Streams Charts.

While one might think that young budding stars might try to learn and grow as people, it could be difficult for the two to recognize the problematic nature of their words given the way it’s rewarded. Both streamers are among the most-watched on Twitch and that success, at least in part, is derived from this sort of behavior.