Jake Paul vs. Salt Papi is the boxing match on everyone’s wish list—including brother Logan

After Salt Papi’s convincing win over Josh Brueckner by knockout, countless fans, including Logan Paul, have urged Salt Papi to consider taking a match against the face of influencer boxing, Jake Paul. Though Salt Papi may have another opponent awaiting him in the ring, he expressed a willingness to take on the Problem Child sometime in the near future.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr’s Misfits boxing event saw many fan favorite fighters return to the squared circle. Though KSI had the quickest fight of the night, Salt Papi continued to impress many spectators of influencer boxing. Squaring off against Josh Brueckner, the TikTok content creator quickly ended his latest bout in the second round after a devastating left hook.

Salt Papi not only protected his undefeated record, moving up to 3-0, but also scored his third straight victory by knockout. So far, no opponent has been able to go the distance with the Filipino influencer and boxing star to let the judges decide.

Shortly after the match, Logan Paul tweeted that he “needed” to see a match up between Salt Papi and his younger brother, Jake Paul. The two fighters are among the most experienced influencers in the boxing ring, though the younger Paul brother has recorded twice the amount of fights as Salt Papi while also remaining undefeated.

Salt Papi vs. Jake Paul I need it — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 14, 2023

When questioned about the potential match-up by news outlet GiveMeSport, Salt Papi seemed enthusiastic about the prospect of taking on Jake Paul. “Yeah, I wanna fight Jake Paul,” the recent victor exclaimed, “why not?” The accomplished influencer and fighter appeared willing to take on the undefeated Paul brother anytime, anywhere.

Rumors have already spread regarding Salt Papi’s next match up against another opponent however, as fellow influencer boxer King Kenny seemed keen on meeting Salt Papi in the ring. King Kenny notably scored his first victory at KSI’s previous event, KSI vs. Swarmz, where he notched a controversial victory over FaZe Sensei.

As for Jake Paul, rumors have continued to swirl around a potential meeting between himself and KSI, especially as both fighters continue to ramp up their records against increasingly skilled opponents. While Salt Papi and Jake Paul may have other opponents in mind, a clash between the two would be monumental.