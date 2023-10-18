Jacksfilms calls out YouTube hypocrisy as SSsniperwolf remains unbanned after doxxing incident

Jacksfilms’ beef with content creator and streamer SSsniperwolf continues into its fifth day as he has criticized YouTube for their hypocrisy in allowing SSniperwolf to remain on the platform despite evidence of her doxxing him and his family.

His scathing call-out of the platform comes after SSniperwolf recorded herself in front of Jacksfilms’ home on Friday night and shared the video with her fanbase, asking them if she should “pay him a visit.”

In a lengthy response to YouTube’s claim that they do not allow doxxing or similar content, Jacksfilms called on the platform to remain true to their words and remove SSsniperwolf’s channel.

“The best time to remove Sssniperwolf from your platform was Friday night, when she showed up to our home, filmed and posted a live video of our house to her five million Instagram followers while my wife and I were inside, and dared me to come out,” Jacksfilms said.

“The second best time is now.”

.@TeamYouTube, the best time to remove Sssniperwolf from your platform was Friday night, when she showed up to our home, filmed and posted a live video of our house to her 5M+ Instagram followers while my wife and I were inside, and dared me to come out.



The second best time is… https://t.co/hwdTx2fNuq — Jacade (@jacksfilms) October 17, 2023

He added he has already sent YouTube video evidence of his claims and expressed his eagerness to share more information if need be. He also commented on the danger of allowing such content and creators on the platform.

“I’m aware you are looking into the situation, but this is a black-and-white case that holds dangerous implications if it goes unchecked,” he concluded. “Please act now and remove this channel from your platform.”

His fans weren’t staying silent either and have since started a petition to get SSsniperwolf removed from YouTube. The Change.org petition has received around 6,000 signatures at the time of writing, having been up for about five hours.

In case you missed it, Jacksfilms and SSsniperwolf have been involved in a YouTube drama after the former uploaded a series of videos criticizing SSsniperwolf’s reaction-style videos. The primary point Jacksfilms made was that SSsniperwolf is basically reuploading others’ videos without providing any substance of her own.

SSsniperwolf has since continuously called Jacksfilms “obsessed” and even discussed getting a restraining order following this most recent exchange.

About the author