Jacksfilms says he was doxed by Sssniperwolf after shining light on reaction-style YT content

YouTube dramas and controversies have become a standard of online discourse, with each somehow outclassing the previous. Jacksfilms, a prominent and well-known YouTube creator with over 5 million subscribers, has called out streamer Sssniperwolf for doxing him on Instagram. The two have been conflicted ever since Jacksfilms released a video criticizing her YouTube content that mostly revolves around reaction content.

In a tweet from today, Jacksfilms posted a screenshot of Sssniperwolf’s Instagram story where she’s asking her fans if she should “go visit Jacksfilms.” He expressed his anger with her behavior, calling it “creepy, gross, violating.” Jacksfilms also called for YouTube to demonetize Sssniperwolf, who he labeled as “dangerous.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports via @jacksfilms

The story didn’t end there. Sssniperwolf responded to Jacksfilms’ Twitter post, again on her Instagram story. She expressly denied having any ill intentions, deflecting Jacksfilms’ words back to him and saying that he’s been “harassing her for months, then plays the victim.” This back and forth between the creators continued during the day, with Jacksfilms posting several threads on Twitter, all of which accused Sssniperwolf of doxing him and his family.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via @jacksfilms

In their latest exchange, Sssniperwolf discussed the possibility of her getting a restraining order against Jacksfilms. She claimed that the creator has focused his entire channel on targeting her and her content. “It’s just me, me, me every single video for the past few months,” she said while scrolling through his channel’s feed. Nevertheless, Jacksfilms doubled down on his stance that she doxed him, a stance that saw massive support on Twitter.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via @sssniperwolf

The drama between Jacksfilms and Sssniperwolf erupted after the former made a series of videos showcasing Sssniperwolf’s focus on reaction-style YouTube content. The videos garnered quite the attention, racking up millions of views at the time of writing. Across two channels, Jacksfilms has produced nearly two dozen videos on Sssniperwolf, riding the waves of YouTube drama to no end.

