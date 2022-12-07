Is Trainwreck leaving Twitch for the new Kick streaming platform?

Trainwreck wrote a scathing message about Twitch yesterday when he announced that he would be working with the newly announced Kick streaming platform as a non-owner advisor.

The Twitlonger of more than 1,000 words combined harsh criticism of Twitch with promotional comments about Kick. The most meaningful part of Train’s message wasn’t something that he said but instead something that he didn’t say.

Among the slew of negative comments Train began by saying that Twitch has “deemed most of us, irrelevant.” He said that the platform is “going in the wrong direction,” that it “has the audacity to spit in all of our faces,” and that it “lost its grasp on reality.”

Claiming that Twitch has “built their empire off our backs and then forgot about” the streamers that contributed to its success, Train played heavily into the pathos mode of persuasion to hype up Kick.

Disclosing that he is joining the platform as a “non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster,” he said that he hopes to help creators in the ways that “Twitch has failed them.”

But did he say that he was leaving Twitch? The devil is in the details.

Is Trainwreck leaving Twitch for Kick?

Trainwreck’s Twitlonger had 1,108 words, but in no sentence did he say that he would stop streaming on Twitch. While the statement gave off strongly negative feelings toward the platform that made it feel like a breakup letter, he never said he was leaving the platform.

In saying that he would be working with Kick, Train specifically said that he would be a “non-exclusive” streamer, and a quick look at his Twitch page following the announcement revealed that he still had the purple check mark on his account that identifies him as a partner to the platform.

While his Twitter account includes Kick.com in the bio, it still also includes a link to his Twitch channel and his cover photo still promotes his Twitch page as well. Furthermore, he followed up his announcement on Tuesday evening by streaming on Twitch the following evening.

To put it plainly, Trainwreck has not officially announced he is leaving Twitch. Based on his actions and words thus far, it doesn’t seem like he will leave permanently anytime soon unless he for some reason is suspended or banned from the platform.