How to see who follows you on Twitch

Knowing how many followers you have and who is following you on Twitch is a critical part of early development as a content creator on Twitch.

There are follower requirements for becoming an Affiliate on the platform, and making sure your friends are following you can make a difference on your path to monetizing your Twitch channel.

Finding how many followers you have can be done easily just by going to your channel. Under the name of your channel, you should see a number next to the word “followers” that lets you know exactly how many followers you have.

Additionally, you should be able to see it in the About section of your page.

But how do you see exactly who is following you? Maybe there’s a friend who hasn’t followed you yet that could help put you over the edge to becoming an Affiliate.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv

You can view your follower list by visiting your creator dashboard and navigating to the Community tab. The bottom option under that tab is labeled “Followers list.”

Be warned that this list of your followers is presented in chronological order. Your most recent follower will be listed in the top left corner of the screen. Your first followers will be all the way at the bottom of the page.