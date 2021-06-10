Summer Games Fest kicks off on June 10 and players will have the opportunity to score themselves some exclusive Among Us in-game loot.

Fans who tune into the events opening ceremony on Twitch will receive a one-of-a-kind in-game mask with the face of the man behind the event, Geoff Keighley.

The mask was first distributed during a 30-minute segment at the 2020 Game Awards, but for those who missed it then, this is the perfect opportunity to add it to your collection.

How to get the Geoff Keighley Among Us mask

The first thing you’ll need to do so you can be eligible to receive the drop is to link your Twitch account to your Among Us account. Here’s how to go about doing that.

Open the game on your desktop Click on Settings (the gear icon) Navigate to the Data tab Click on the Twitch logo in the bottom-right In the opened browser, sign in with your login credentials for Twitch and review the data being requested. If appropriate, complete the rest of the prompts Go back to the game to complete the account linking flow

Once you’ve ensured that your account is fully linked, all you’ll need to do is watch at least 15 minutes of the festival’s kick off event and claim the reward once it appears in your inventory.

The event will begin at 1 pm CT on June 10, and you can secure your drop by tuning in at The Game Awards Twitch page.