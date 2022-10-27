How tall is Dr Disrespect?

Dr. Disrespect is known to exaggerate from time to time. So, when he frequently claims he’s 6-foot-8, it’s easy to believe he may be fudging the numbers.

But if you take a closer look it becomes increasingly difficult to try and discount his assertion that he is every bit as tall as he says he is.

While you wouldn’t be able to tell during his streams when he’s sitting or standing in front of a greenscreen by himself, a quick internet search can provide a massive amount of perspective. During public appearances it’s easy to find photos of the two-time standing a full head above other popular streamers of a more normal height, like TimTheTatman and Shroud.

Even when he was at the 49ers training camp over the summer, the goliath of a creator towered over many of the NFL players that are used to dwarfing those around them.

Screengrab via YouTube.com

During a video that was shot with members of the team, tight end George Kittle, who is measured at six foot four, was caught standing on his tippy toes trying to come close to matching Disrespect’s height.

Additionally, a few years ago when Disrespect did promotional content with WWE’s The Undertaker, there were numerous shots of Doc being every bit as tall as the six-foot-tendeathly wrestling figure.

Is Dr Disrespect really 6-foot-8?

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/DrDisrespect

There isn’t a streamer combine where we can go to see all of the Two-Time’s measurables, but based on all of the evidence we have, it’s reasonable to assume that he’s telling us the truth.

Dr. Disrespect is likely every inch of the 6-foot-8 he says he is, and if he isn’t, he’s not off by much. Regardless, Doc is an extraordinarily tall individual.