‘He hasn’t done s**t’: Knut calls out Esfand for not trying hard enough at Camp Knut

During the broadcast of Camp Knut on Mizkif’s Twitch account yesterday, Knut himself called out fellow streamer Esfand for not putting in as much effort as the other participants at the event.

Camp Knut is a month-long training camp hosted by Twitch content creator Knut: featuring Mizkif, Tectone, Nmplol, Lacari, Cyr, Erobb, and guest appearances from Rich Campbell and Esfand. The camp’s goal is to teach viewers about healthy body practices, and hosts Knut and Wake have been pushing the contestants to their limits. Except for one Twitch creator, according to Knut:

“He hasn’t done shit and he’s walking away, standing, on his phone, using way too much time and not pushing himself in the set to the extent I’ve tried to get him to do,” Knut said while grading the Esfand’s performance at the camp so far.

The discussion about Esfand’s effort level came during a section of the stream in which the two workout hosts, Knut and Wake, were giving ratings from one to 10 to the camp’s contestants. The specific category was “intensity,” Knut had already given Mizkif a nine and Erobb a six. So it was a surprise to viewers and Wake when the camp’s namesake gave Esfand a two for his intensity level so far at Camp Knut.

Some viewers of the event seem to agree with Knut, believing that, while brutally honest, the Twitch star speaks the truth about Esfand and his work ethic so far.

Regardless, Camp Knut will continue for another three weeks, and its six main contestants show no signs of giving up on the workouts or dietary restrictions they face.