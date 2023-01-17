Have your favorite VTuber always by your side with this adorable POP UP PARADE Gawr Gura

Chumbuds are going to have a good time with this one.

Gawr Gura’s POP UP Parade figurine is now available for pre-order and it’ll set you back $40.

While Gawr Gura is taking a break, Good Smile has released a figurine for pre-ordering on its website.

Chumbuds can now have their own little shark to keep them company between streams! POP UP PARADE Gawr Gura from hololive production is available now for pre-order on the GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP US!



Pre-order: https://t.co/lEn6XnCKr5#hololive #hololiveEN #GawrGura #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/DhlH7VEVRN — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 17, 2023

This figure features a smiling Gura with her left hand raised up. She also has her hoodie up to complete the shark look. The figurine stands at about 6.69-7.08 inches according to the product description. The manufacturer is Good Smile while the sculptor of the figure is hashifu.

Gawr Gura is the first hololive EN member to have a POP UP PARADE figurine under their belt, which isn’t surprising considering how popular Gawr Gura is. She currently has 4.26 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Twitter.

She recently, however, took a break noting health reasons.

[Notice 1/2]

Thank you, everyone, for always supporting our talents.



hololive English member Gawr Gura (@gawrgura) will be taking a break from streaming for a period of time due to health reasons. — hololive production (English) (@hololivepro_EN) December 21, 2022

There’s currently no news whatsoever regarding when she’s ready to come back. But she still remains pretty active on social media.

While Gura looks to be recuperating well, her fans can pre-order this figurine. By the time they send these figures out, Gura might already be streaming her favorite games again or maybe even blessing her viewers with her magnificent singing voice. Why not have a small Gura beside your computer screen and on your computer screen?