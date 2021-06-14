HasanAbi defeats The Nameless King on Dark Souls 3 after skipping it on first playthrough

After months of avoiding the challenge, popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi has finally conquered The Nameless King in Dark Souls 3.

During recent streams, Hasan returned to the game with the plan to silence doubters and defeat its final secret boss once and for all. After plenty of deaths, the streamer finally dealt the finishing blows.

With over 20,000 people watching his stream, this victory saw doubters lose millions of channel points while those that had faith in the streamer reaped the rewards of his victory.

Dark Souls 3 is a FromSoftware game known for its challenging gameplay and brutal punishment for dying. The Nameless King is a boss that many players see as the most difficult in the base game. The fight is split into three phases, with safe zones and margins for error shrinking as the player advances into the fight.

Hasan played through the game in August 2020, but after failing to defeat The Nameless King the streamer chose to skip this optional boss and continued onto the Soul of Cinder, defeating him and finishing the game’s main story.

After revisiting Dark Souls 3 nine months later and now having defeated all bosses in its base game, all that is left is for Hasan to challenge himself once again and take on the DLC available for the game, which brings in multiple new bosses that many believe are more difficult than those in the base game.