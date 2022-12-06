Hasan finds an awfully familiar face on Trainwreck’s new streaming platform, Kick

Trainwreck’s new streaming platform has finally come to life, and with numerous creators taking a peek at the project last night, Hasan noticed a handful of things that were eerily similar to Twitch.

With a homepage that had a nearly identical layout to Twitch, Kick.com exhibited the appearance of a cheap Twitch knockoff, and Hasan was quick to point that out as he took a look at the platform for the first time.

“This looks a lot like Twitch,” he said.

It wasn’t just the layout of the front page that made it clear how little Kick regards regulations. Hasan was visiting the website in the first place because someone alerted him that his stream was being rebroadcast on the platform.

“Somebody’s just watching my stream on there?” he said. “Good for them.”

Hasan laughed at the notion that someone was attempting to profit from his likeness and stream. The creator has been open in the past about not caring if people repurpose his content for their own profit. He typically only requests that those who do make sure to identify that they are a fan account of his and link his Twitch account.

While looking at the new platform that Trainwreck is a non-owner advisor for, Hasan added that he is doing the platform a favor by giving it any attention on his stream, which typically maintains a viewership in the tens of thousands. Meanwhile, the clip of Hasan checking out Kick has racked up more than 200,000 viewers in less than a day.

“I just gave Train the greatest marketing I ever could’ve for his new website,” he said. “You don’t have to pay me for this one, but … next time I’m charging.”