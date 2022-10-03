Hasan believes one thing could have made Dream’s face reveal better

The streamer knew the reveal would bring out haters but thought it went well overall.

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream finally revealed his face to all of his fans, and as one might expect, it set the internet ablaze with reactions. From some calling him attractive to others criticizing his appearance, just about everyone who knew who Dream was chimed in with an opinion.

Hasan had one idea for how the reveal could have been better, though. If for some reason, Dream was extraordinarily muscular, Hasan believes the reveal would have had even more buzz than it already did.

“There’s only one thing that could have improved Dream’s reveal is if he just got fucking svelte,” Hasan said during a livestream today. “If he just got fucking shredded, he could have just been like, ‘fuck you guys.’”

In reviewing the reaction on stream today, HasanAbi noted that all of the build-up for the face reveal made it so haters would come out in droves no matter how attractive Dream may have been.

By concealing his identity behind a mask for so long, Dream allowed the public’s imagination to run wild. For Hasan, this led to Dream’s face reveal being akin to a movie interpretation of a book. Everyone had an idea of Dream in their head, and the reveal was going to distort that.

“A lot of people fantasize about what he would look like,” Hasan said. “It’s this weird dichotomy because the expectations are never going to match how you envision it.”

But with being faceless keeping him from creating various types of content—like in-person collaborations, for instance—it makes sense Dream would reveal his identity. For Hasan, the reveal went just about as well as it could have possibly gone, given the inevitability of haters coming out of the woodwork.